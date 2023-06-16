Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Man flees after two-vehicle crash in Tauranga, believed to have jumped in nearby estuary

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Police are continuing inquiries after the cash last night. Photo / File

Police are continuing inquiries after the cash last night. Photo / File

A man who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Tauranga last night has not been found a police spokesperson said today.

There were no injuries in the crash and inquiries were ongoing.

A police spokesperson confirmed yesterday that officers responded to reports of the crash on Turret Rd about 6.50pm.

“One male fled the area,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The Herald understands the man jumped into a nearby estuary to escape police.

“A helicopter was briefly launched to scan the area,” the police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing to find the man.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand