Man flees after two-vehicle crash in Tauranga, believed to have jumped in nearby estuary

Police are continuing inquiries after the cash last night. Photo / File

A man who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Tauranga last night has not been found a police spokesperson said today.

There were no injuries in the crash and inquiries were ongoing.

A police spokesperson confirmed yesterday that officers responded to reports of the crash on Turret Rd about 6.50pm.

“One male fled the area,” the spokesperson said.

The Herald understands the man jumped into a nearby estuary to escape police.

“A helicopter was briefly launched to scan the area,” the police spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing to find the man.



