Contractors and emergency services at the crash scene yesterday. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

A "rubbernecking" man was fined for filming while driving at a crash scene on Dunedin's Southern Motorway yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an 18-year-old man driving towards Mosgiel tried to brake when his trailer full of soil began to fishtail about 4.10pm.

The ute crashed and became wedged on a median barrier.

Police observed another man filming the crash, Bond said.

The man was given an infringement notice for using a cellphone while driving.

Drivers should concentrate on the road and not be distracted, as such behaviour could have caused another crash, Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman yesterday said three crews attended.

A police spokeswoman said no serious injuries were reported and one southbound lane of the motorway was closed for a time.