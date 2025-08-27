The boat capsized, trapping Chand and his wife underneath. While Chand managed to push his wife out, he had to be rescued by surf lifesaving staff when he became trapped.

A photo taken after the incident shows waves lapping over the hull of the boat left peaking out over the water after capsizing.

A Raglan boatie has been fined after attempting a dangerous bar crossing, capsizing the boat in the process. Photo / Waikato Regional Council

The boat was later recovered by the Ragland Coastguard and towed back to Raglan Harbour.

Acting Waikato Regional Harbourmaster Hayden Coburn said Chand and his family “faced real risk of serious injury or drowning as a result of this incident“.

“Operating a vessel in a dangerous manner carries a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,000 for an individual,” he said.

“This incident shows just how real the risks of bar crossings are and the case serves as a warning for all boaties to be well prepared, properly equipped and ready to change their plans if conditions are unsafe.

“There will always be a better day to get out on the water.”

Judge Philip Crayton convicted Chand and fined him $3000.

The Waikato Regional Council urged anyone attempting to cross a bar to be aware of the serious risks.

“The combination of weather, tides and currents can cause waves to break unpredictably across bars, creating an unstable and hazardous environment.

“Sand bars are common throughout New Zealand at the entrances of harbours and rivers.

“For many boaties, crossing a bar is unavoidable to reach open water — but it can be extremely dangerous, even for experienced skippers."

Coburn said a novice boatie should always bring an experienced skipper on board for their first attempt.

“And most importantly, if you’re in doubt – don’t go out.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.