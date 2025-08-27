A man has been convicted and fined $3000 after attempting an ill-fated bar crossing in hazardous conditions with his wife and child on board - capsizing the boat and trapping his wife and himself beneath the vessel.
The Waikato Harbourmaster says the man put himself and his family ina position of serious injury or death when he attempted to cross a sandspit in Raglan last December.
Jaswant Chand appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday facing charges brought by the Waikato District Council under the Maritime Transport Act.
Chand was charged with operating a vessel in a dangerous manner after attempting to cross the southern end of the bar on a fishing trip despite “hazardous conditions”.
“Operating a vessel in a dangerous manner carries a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,000 for an individual,” he said.
“This incident shows just how real the risks of bar crossings are and the case serves as a warning for all boaties to be well prepared, properly equipped and ready to change their plans if conditions are unsafe.
“There will always be a better day to get out on the water.”
Judge Philip Crayton convicted Chand and fined him $3000.
The Waikato Regional Council urged anyone attempting to cross a bar to be aware of the serious risks.
“The combination of weather, tides and currents can cause waves to break unpredictably across bars, creating an unstable and hazardous environment.
“Sand bars are common throughout New Zealand at the entrances of harbours and rivers.
“For many boaties, crossing a bar is unavoidable to reach open water — but it can be extremely dangerous, even for experienced skippers."
Coburn said a novice boatie should always bring an experienced skipper on board for their first attempt.
“And most importantly, if you’re in doubt – don’t go out.”