Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Man fighting for life after being found with significant injuries near Auckland’s Karangahape Road

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pitt Street and Karangahape Road at 4.14am on Saturday, September 27.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pitt Street and Karangahape Road at 4.14am on Saturday, September 27.

A man has been left fighting for his life after being found with significant injuries in Auckland’s CBD.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pitt Street and Karangahape Road at 4.14am on Saturday, September 27 after a man was found unconscious.

He was taken to hospital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save