Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pitt Street and Karangahape Road at 4.14am on Saturday, September 27.

A man has been left fighting for his life after being found with significant injuries in Auckland’s CBD.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Pitt Street and Karangahape Road at 4.14am on Saturday, September 27 after a man was found unconscious.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, Auckland City CIB, said police wanted witnesses to get in touch.

“We know there were several other members of the public who were in the area at the time, and we are hoping they have valuable information to share.