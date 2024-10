Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10am.

A man has been hosed off by firefighters after falling into a sewage tank in rural Ōtaki.

Emergency services were called at 10.12am after reports someone had fallen into a tank.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Chris Dalton said crews were able to rescue him less than 20 minutes later.

“They hosed him off and I think he got into a shower,” Dalton said.