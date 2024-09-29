Advertisement
Man ‘extremely shaken’, suffers facial injuries in Whangārei home invasion

Police say three men forced their way into the man's home.

A man suffered facial injuries and has been left extremely shaken after three men allegedly broke into his Whangārei house on Saturday night.

“Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in his Te Kamo home yesterday evening around 8.50pm,” police said in a statement.

“It is reported that three offenders forced entry into the house, assaulting the victim and taking off with items.

“The victim received facial injuries and was treated by ambulance officers.

“He is extremely shaken by what has occurred and is being supported.”

Police are appealing for anyone who has information that could help with the inquiries to call 105 or update police online.

