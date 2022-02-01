A body has been recovered from a ute that was found submerged in Lake Dunstan, with police now working to officially identify the deceased person. Video / George Heard

The Cromwell man who died after his vehicle plunged into Lake Dunstan on Monday was next month due to be awarded the New Zealand Bravery Medal for his actions in the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings.

The body of construction worker Mark Miller, 56, was recovered at the scene by police divers yesterday afternoon.

Friend Paul Stockdale described his best friend ''Shorty" as ''a humble person" who had turned his life around after a chequered past.

''He would do anything to help people," he said.

In December, Miller received word he was nominated for the bravery award for his actions during the 2019 Christchurch Al Noor mosque shootings.

"He was just waiting to hear what date he would be getting the medal."

One of the first on the scene, Miller stopped to help victims with no concern for his own safety.

He spent 20 minutes trying to save a man who had been shot at the mosque before going on to help others.

The body of construction worker Mark Miller (56) was recovered at the scene by police divers yesterday afternoon. Photo / George Heard

''He was very shy. He never told anybody about his bravery award because he didn't want people to think he was showboating.

''I told him, I would tell people, so now I am," Stockdale said.

Miller died after his Toyota Hilux and trailer left the road on the approach to the bridge on the Cromwell side of State Highway8B about 5.15pm on Monday.

The police national dive squad arrived at the scene at noon yesterday.

Divers recovered Miller's body about 1.40pm.

He was the sole occupant of the ute.

The trailer was recovered about 2.50pm, followed by the vehicle shortly after.

Gamal Fouda, the imam of the Al Noor mosque at the time of the attacks, said Miller embodied everything New Zealand stands for — "honour, courage, and sacrifice", Stuff reported.

"He will be remembered not only for his bravery, but also for putting his own life in jeopardy so that others could survive."