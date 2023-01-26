Man drowns at Balclutha swimming hole

Emergency services work at the edge of the Clutha River after a man went missing at a swimming hole. Photo / Nick Brook, ODT

A man has drowned at a waterhole in the Clutha River at Balclutha.

A police spokesperson said they were called to reports of a man missing at a swimming hole in the Koau branch of the Clutha River about 5.30pm.

“A body has subsequently been retrieved from the river,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier Fire and Emergency NZ crews had blocked Glasgow St about 50m from the river’s edge, near the hangar at the aerodrome.

More than a dozen crew members were seen working directly at the edge of the water.

It is the third water-related death in Otago this month after two men died in similar circumstances at Glenorchy.

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.