Man directing traffic on Waikato highway hit and killed

A man directing traffic on a highway in Waikato has been hit and killed by a truck today.

Police said the accident happened on State Highway 23 between Raglan and Whatawhata, near the intersection of Cogswell Rd before 8am.

“The man was directing traffic on the highway, which was already closed due to previous weather events, when a truck working nearby struck and killed him,” police said.

Police were supporting workers who were on site.

“The circumstances of the crash are being investigated,” police said.



