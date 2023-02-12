Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Man directing traffic on Waikato highway hit and killed

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A man directing traffic on a highway in Waikato has been hit and killed by a truck today. Photo / NZME

A man directing traffic on a highway in Waikato has been hit and killed by a truck today. Photo / NZME

A man directing traffic on a highway in Waikato has been hit and killed by a truck today.

Police said the accident happened on State Highway 23 between Raglan and Whatawhata, near the intersection of Cogswell Rd before 8am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

“The man was directing traffic on the highway, which was already closed due to previous weather events, when a truck working nearby struck and killed him,” police said.

Police were supporting workers who were on site.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“The circumstances of the crash are being investigated,” police said.


Latest from New Zealand