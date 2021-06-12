Man dies shortly after being taken into police custody

Police working with health officials to investigate death. Photo / File

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

A man who was arrested overnight has died shortly after being taken into police custody.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the man had earlier been treated at Auckland Hospital and discharged.

"Upon his discharge, the man was arrested by police at the hospital just before 6pm and taken to the Auckland Custody Unit," Malthus said.

"Shortly after midnight, the man was found by police unresponsive."

An ambulance was called and police provided first aid, including performing CPR.

However, the man died in hospital a short time later.

Malthus said the man's family have been notified and police are providing support.

"We are working with health officials as part of the investigation into the man's death," Malthus said.

The matter has been reported to the Coroner, WorkSafe and the Independent Police Conduct Authority.