Langs Beach during level 4 lockdown. 26 August 2021 Northern Advocate photograph by Michael Cunningham

The death of a man in a water-related incident at Northland's Lang's Beach has been referred to the coroner.

Police said that a man in his mid-70's died in a water-related incident at Lang's Beach, Waipū, on Friday evening.

Emergency services responded to a report received shortly before 4.30pm, that a man had been located unresponsive in the water.

He was unable to be resuscitated despite extensive efforts.

Police have extended condolences to the man's family and loved ones.

Police are also making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

While the case of death has yet to be established it is the third water-related death in Northland so far this year.

Northland's first water-related incident occurred on January 4 when 4-year-old Shakib Tahir could not be revived at Kai Iwi Lakes, followed by another drowning of a 2-year-old on January 8 in Whananaki

Eight people, all males, died in preventable drownings in Northland last year.