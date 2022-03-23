Emergency services at the scene on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A police inquiry is under way after the death of a man on the fringes of Napier's Clive Square.

Police said a report of disorder had been received at 11.40am on Wednesday. Police attended and provided assistance to a 32-year-old man.

"Shortly after this the man's condition deteriorated and despite the attempts of emergency services personnel to resuscitate him, he has died," a statement said. "Police are conducting inquiries into the incident."

It is not clear what led to the man's death but police clarified there is no indication at this stage of anyone else being involved in the death.

"Inquiries in to the circumstances are underway and we can't provide any further confirmed information at this time."

Earlier, people including Hawke's Bay Today staff saw the closing of one-way Clive Square West between Carlyle and Dickens streets, with Fire and Emergency NZ staff having constructed a tent to protect a scene from the rain.

Police staff were in and around the tent where there appeared to be a deceased person covered by a blanket or tarpaulin.

A St John Ambulance was parked nearby.

A worker at a nearby business said it was not uncommon for people to sleep rough in Clive Square.

At noon, the body had already been covered by police.