Man dies in irrigation machine on farm

NZPA
File photo / Martin Sykes

A 29-year-old man is dead after he became trapped inside an irrigation machine on a Waikato farm today.

The man was pronounced dead at a farm in Horsham Downs, 13km north of Hamilton, around 2pm, Senior Sergeant Gillian Meadows told NZPA.

Police from Ngaruawahia are still at the scene.

The Department of Labour is investigating.

- NZPA

