Man dies in irrigation machine on farm

A 29-year-old man is dead after he became trapped inside an irrigation machine on a Waikato farm today.



The man was pronounced dead at a farm in Horsham Downs, 13km north of Hamilton, around 2pm, Senior Sergeant Gillian Meadows told NZPA.



Police from Ngaruawahia are still at the scene.



The Department of Labour is investigating.



- NZPA