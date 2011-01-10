Man dies in irrigation machine on farm

A 29-year-old man is dead after he became trapped inside an irrigation machine on a Waikato farm today.
The man was pronounced dead at a farm in Horsham Downs, 13km north of Hamilton, around 2pm, Senior Sergeant Gillian Meadows told NZPA.
Police from Ngaruawahia are still at the scene.
The Department of Labour is investigating.
