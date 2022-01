The "unprecedented" uptick in drownings over the 2021/2022 summer holiday period is alarming. Video / NZ Herald

Police have confirmed that a man has died in a water-related incident in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident near Whakatāne Heads at 6.16pm yesterday.

Unfortunately, the man died at the scene," said a police spokesperson.

The man's death has been referred to the coroner.