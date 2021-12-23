Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Man dies following water-related incident at Cape Palliser

Quick Read
Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

NZ Herald
By George Clark

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a water-related incident at Cape
Palliser, South Wairarapa, today.

The incident was reported to Police just after 9am.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed two ambulances and a Life Flight helicopter were on their way to Cape Palliser to attend the incident.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The helicopter arrived first and stood down the two ambulances, as they were not required.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the
coroner.