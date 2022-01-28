Emergency services received reports of a house fire in Benghazi Rd, after 10.50pm on Friday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services received reports of a house fire in Benghazi Rd, after 10.50pm on Friday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has died following a "well involved" house fire in the Auckland suburb of Panmure on Friday night.

Emergency services received reports of a house fire in Benghazi Rd, Panmure, just after 10.50pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said a man died in the fire.

The incident has been referred to the Coroner. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received multiple calls around 11pm on Friday about a "well involved" fire in Panmure.

"There was one person found inside the building," he said.

Three fire trucks attended the house fire.

"Police have a scene guard in place at the address, and fire investigators will be attending later today," a police spokesperson said.

The incident has been referred to the Coroner.