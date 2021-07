A man has died after an incident near the Coromandel Wharf last night. Image / Google

A man has died after a water incident in the Coromandel Harbour last night.

Police confirmed the death near the Coromandel Wharf just before 10.30pm.

"Sadly, attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he has died at the scene," a police spokesman said.

The exact circumstances of the incident have not been revealed by authorities.

Police said the man's death will be referred to the Coroner.