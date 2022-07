The incident took place on Eglinton Road and cordons are in place. Video / Allison Images

A man has died after an incident involving a vehicle in Dunedin this evening.

Police were called to Eglington Rd at 7.30pm.

Cordons are likely to remain overnight while police conduct a scene examination.

Police said they would be keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened who has not been spoken to.

Information can be passed to police via 105 and quoting event number P051302591.