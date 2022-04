The intersection of Halswell Rd and Aidanfield Drive is currently closed. Photo / George Heard

A 22-year-old has died following a serious crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles in Christchurch.

The crash was reported to police at 6.45 pm. Police have confirmed a 22-year-old man died at the scene.

The intersection of Halswell Rd and Aidanfield Drive is currently closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Diversions are currently in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.