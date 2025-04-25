Advertisement
Man critically injured after Queenstown balcony glass gives way in freak holiday accident

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Warkworth man was on holiday in Queenstown when the accident happened. Photo / QueenstownNZ

  • A man was critically injured when a Queenstown balcony railing collapsed, causing him to fall three storeys.
  • Police and Queenstown Lakes District Council are investigating the incident, with no foul play suspected.
  • The man is in Christchurch Hospital with a major brain injury and multiple broken bones. .

A young man is in critical condition after falling from a Queenstown balcony in a “freak accident” where the glass railing he was leaning on collapsed.

Two ambulances and two helicopters responded to the incident at a holiday home on Frankton Rd, Queenstown, on April 19.

The Warkworth man was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition, a St John spokesperson said.

A Givealittle page for the man and his family described the incident as a “freak accident” while on holiday.

A glass balustrade he was leaning on “gave out”, causing him to fall three storeys or 6m.

A relative wrote that the man fell from a “significant height and has suffered horrific and life-changing injuries”.

He suffered a “major brain injury” and was put in an induced coma, and has multiple broken bones in his back and neck.

Frankton Arm of Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown. Photo / Mike Scott
Police were called to a property about 6.30pm on the day of the accident.

“Initial enquiries have established that a portion of the balcony gave way, leading to the fall.

“Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing, alongside other relevant agencies.”

Sergeant Simon Matheson told Lakes Weekly there was no evidence that any person had caused the incident.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said it extended its sympathy to the injured person, family, and friends.

“Council is liaising with police to support its investigation into the cause of the incident,” a council spokesperson said.

“Council is addressing its own inquiries under the Building Act 2004 to assess building safety, and will undertake any action it considers appropriate in the circumstances to ensure this.”

WorkSafe confirmed it was notified of the incident and made initial inquiries.

A spokesperson said it had not opened an investigation “as the local council and New Zealand Police are best placed to respond”.

