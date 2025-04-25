- A man was critically injured when a Queenstown balcony railing collapsed, causing him to fall three storeys.
- Police and Queenstown Lakes District Council are investigating the incident, with no foul play suspected.
- The man is in Christchurch Hospital with a major brain injury and multiple broken bones. .
A young man is in critical condition after falling from a Queenstown balcony in a “freak accident” where the glass railing he was leaning on collapsed.
Two ambulances and two helicopters responded to the incident at a holiday home on Frankton Rd, Queenstown, on April 19.
The Warkworth man was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition, a St John spokesperson said.
A Givealittle page for the man and his family described the incident as a “freak accident” while on holiday.