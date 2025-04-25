A glass balustrade he was leaning on “gave out”, causing him to fall three storeys or 6m.

A relative wrote that the man fell from a “significant height and has suffered horrific and life-changing injuries”.

He suffered a “major brain injury” and was put in an induced coma, and has multiple broken bones in his back and neck.

Frankton Arm of Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown. Photo / Mike Scott

Police were called to a property about 6.30pm on the day of the accident.

“Initial enquiries have established that a portion of the balcony gave way, leading to the fall.

“Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing, alongside other relevant agencies.”

Sergeant Simon Matheson told Lakes Weekly there was no evidence that any person had caused the incident.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said it extended its sympathy to the injured person, family, and friends.

“Council is liaising with police to support its investigation into the cause of the incident,” a council spokesperson said.

“Council is addressing its own inquiries under the Building Act 2004 to assess building safety, and will undertake any action it considers appropriate in the circumstances to ensure this.”

WorkSafe confirmed it was notified of the incident and made initial inquiries.

A spokesperson said it had not opened an investigation “as the local council and New Zealand Police are best placed to respond”.

