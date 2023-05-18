Uatesoni Filimoehala applied for and received wage subsidies he was not entitled to. Photo / 123rf

A man created a fake company for the sole purpose of filing bogus Covid-19 wage subsidies, pocketing more than $120,000 in funds meant to help businesses and workers through the pandemic.

Uatesoni Filimoehala did this while he was bankrupt and banned from managing businesses.

The father of five pleaded guilty and was convicted on four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document when he appeared at the Waitākere District Court before Judge Anna Fitzgibbon on Thursday.

His offending eroded confidence in the wage subsidy system and the crime was not “victimless”, prosecutor Jessica Blythe, for the Ministry of Social Development, said at Filimoehala’s sentence indication hearing in April.

His victims were the taxpayers, the community and people who legitimately required the funds, Blythe said.

Court documents show he registered 42 Construction in April 2020, shortly after the wage subsidy scheme opened.

Within hours he made his first application, naming himself and his brother as employees.

He used an alias for himself, Watson Filimoehala, to avoid detection as a bankrupt.

Over the next few months, he made five more applications and received a total of $126,532.80.

The applications listed several employees, none of them legitimate.

Inland Revenue records show some of those named worked elsewhere and received wage subsidies from their real employers, while others said they had never worked for 42 Construction.

Inland Revenue also confirmed there was no evidence of 42 Construction trading at the time the applications were made and the company had outstanding GST and income tax returns.

It had been registered for PAYE since May 2020 but had filed only one employment schedule on that date and none since.

At the April hearing, Filimoehala’s lawyer Lucy Qian said he did not live a lavish lifestyle and his offending was driven by the desire to provide for his children.

He had used some of the funds to pay contractors for bills on which he defaulted when he fell on hard times.

He was unable to provide evidence of these payments but was keen to repay the money he had received fraudulently from the state, Qian said.

In her sentence indication, Judge Robyn von Keisenberg said this was a serious breach of trust given that the ministry had adopted a high-trust approach to the subsidies and relied on the honesty of applicants.

Filimoehala accepted the indication before Judge Fitzgibbon today and was remanded until July to set a date for his sentence.