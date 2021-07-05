Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Man claims he shoved woman at Dunedin park to protect her

Quick Read
A man who allegedly shoved a woman and took her bag at a Dunedin park this weekend told police was only trying to help her. Photo / NZH

A man who allegedly shoved a woman and took her bag at a Dunedin park this weekend told police was only trying to help her. Photo / NZH

Otago Daily Times

A man who allegedly shoved a woman and took her bag at a Dunedin park this weekend told police was only trying to help her.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said when the 54-year-old was asked about pushing the woman (46) and snatching her bag about 1pm on Saturday, the man said he was trying to protect her from being bitten by his dog.

Read More

The man was arrested for assault despite his explanation.