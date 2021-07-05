Man claims he shoved woman at Dunedin park to protect her

A man who allegedly shoved a woman and took her bag at a Dunedin park this weekend told police was only trying to help her. Photo / NZH

A man who allegedly shoved a woman and took her bag at a Dunedin park this weekend told police was only trying to help her.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said when the 54-year-old was asked about pushing the woman (46) and snatching her bag about 1pm on Saturday, the man said he was trying to protect her from being bitten by his dog.

The man was arrested for assault despite his explanation.