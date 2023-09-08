Man claiming to be armed takes off with cash from SkyCity Auckland Casino

Police are following positive lines of enquiry after a man, claiming to be armed, took off with cash from the SkyCity Auckland Casino. Photo / File

Police are following positive lines of enquiry after a man, claiming to be armed, took off with cash from the SkyCity Auckland Casino. Photo / File

An investigation is underway after a man, claiming to be armed, was involved in a robbery at the SkyCity Casino on Friday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they were called around 12.30pm on Friday to the Auckland casino after a man entered the venue and demanded cash while insinuating he had a weapon.

An amount of cash was taken before the man fled on foot.

A SkyCity spokesperson confirmed there was an incident earlier today when a person, claiming to be armed, demanded money from staff at the Auckland casino.

“The matter has been referred to the Police. All further inquiries should be directed to the Police.

“Thankfully no one was hurt but impacted staff are being offered support, in particular the person who was approached,” the spokesperson told the Herald.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick took to Facebook on Friday night saying after speaking to police and SkyCity, “I am told this incident reflects no threat to the public”.

“The suspect is known to authorities and while jarring for staff (whose welfare I can confirm is being looked after) I understand no weapon - threatened or otherwise - actually materialised,” wrote Swarbrick.

“Police are following positive lines of enquiry in the matter,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105, referencing job number P055957821. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.