Police said the victim managed to escape through a window. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after he allegedly entered an Ōtaki home with a firearm and seriously assaulted another man.

It happened in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 9 July.

Police said the victim managed to escape through a window, but not before suffering moderate injuries including a cut to his head and extensive bruising.

Levin police carried out a search warrant this week and located a cut-down .22 firearm and the alleged offender.

A 43-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear in Levin District Court on Wednesday 27 July.