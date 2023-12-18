The Government enters its final week of the year, a shake-up for the capital’s transport plans and 30C-plus temperatures expected across the country in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are reassuring the public after a man was charged with sexually violating a passenger in a rideshare vehicle in Palmerston North.

The man, in his 40s, has been charged with sexual violation following an incident on Saturday, November 25.

“It is important to recognise that this is not a frequent occurrence and many people use rideshare options, as a professional and safe service, without issue,” said Detective Sergeant Carl Newton.

However that was not everyone’s experience, and police wanted to encourage anyone who has been affected by indecent behaviour to report it to police.

“We understand it can be hard to come forward and report incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure you police take these matters seriously and have a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Carl Newton through the police non-emergency number, 105.



