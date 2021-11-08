Man charged with murder over death of Christchurch teen Connor Whitehead

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of Christchurch teen Connor Whitehead. Photo / George Heard

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of Christchurch teen Connor Whitehead.

The man was taken into custody at a Burnside property on Sunday after a three-hour standoff with armed police. Officers used a chainsaw to get access into the roof of the house but it's understood he was found elsewhere at the address.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

Three other people have been charged with being accessories after the fact to Whitehead's murder – a 46-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 43 – appeared at Christchurch District Court yesterday. They have been remanded in custody.

The 16-year-old was allegedly fatally shot at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Friday night.