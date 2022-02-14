Man charged with murder after woman found dead in New Plymouth home

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with murder. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in New Plymouth this afternoon.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said New Plymouth police launched a homicide investigation after the 48-year-old woman was found dead inside her Vogeltown home.

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and has since been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday afternoon. No one else is being sought by police at this time.

"Police remain at the address and will be conducting a scene investigation," the spokesperson said.

"Police are working to provide support to the victim's family."