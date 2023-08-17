The accused is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Police have charged a man with manslaughter after a woman died in an East Auckland crash last year.

The Botany crash occurred near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Rds on September 10 at about 12.25pm. Police said at the time of the crash a pedestrian was critically injured.

Miaoyuan Liang, 70, was taken to Auckland City Hospital but died on September 15 from her injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin said a police investigation has been ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

Today, police arrested and charged a 45-year-old man with manslaughter.

