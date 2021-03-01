Man charged with injuring with intent over Havelock North police checkpoint incident

A police officer was injured after being struck by a driver of a stolen vehicle in Havelock North. Photo / File

A 25-year-old man alleged to have driven through a Havelock North police checkpoint in a car that struck and injured a police officer is now facing a number of charges.

Police were on Saturday carrying out an impairment checkpoint on Porter Dr about 8.40pm when a vehicle pulled into the checkpoint.

A spokesperson said the driver of what police said was a stolen car failed to stop and struck an officer.

"The vehicle was spiked shortly after and the driver was arrested without further incident," a police spokeswoman said.

The officer was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition with leg injuries.

The arrested man has been charged with injuring with intent, failing to stop when followed, being an unlicensed driver failing to comply with prohibition, and operating a motor vehicle recklessly.

He was due to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday.

Police said there were no others reported injured during the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating.