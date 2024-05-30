Police responded to reports a man was exposing himself around Gillies Ave in Epsom and arrested a 41-year-old. Photo / File

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly exposing himself near a kindergarten in Auckland’s Epsom this morning.

“This behaviour is appalling,” police Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said.

It happened around Gillies Ave about 8.15am.

Police responded to reports of the man’s behaviour and charged the 41-year-old with ‘obscenely exposes person in public’.

He was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

“[This] has no place in our community,” Dolheguy said.

She thanked those who phoned the police to report the incident.

“[It enabled police to] respond and deal with the situation,” she said.

She encouraged the public to continue reporting suspicious or illegal behaviour as it happened on 111.







