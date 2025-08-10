Man charged with assault after woman found dead at Papatoetoe, South Auckland, address
A man has been charged with assault after a woman was found dead at a South Auckland address yesterday.
Police were called to a property on Ashlynne Ave in Papatoetoe about 10.30am yesterday, where a woman’s body was discovered.
“Police are continuing to make enquiries, with a scene examination being
carried out today, while a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hayward said.
A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault in relation to the incident and is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.