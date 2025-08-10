NZ Herald Morning News Update | Protesters in Tel Aviv march in opposition to the Israeli government's occupation plan, and the Green Party aim high for the next election.

Man charged with assault after woman found dead at Papatoetoe, South Auckland, address

A man has been charged with assault after a woman was found dead at a South Auckland address yesterday.

Police were called to a property on Ashlynne Ave in Papatoetoe about 10.30am yesterday, where a woman’s body was discovered.

“Police are continuing to make enquiries, with a scene examination being carried out today, while a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hayward said.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault in relation to the incident and is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.