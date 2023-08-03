A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a suspected arson at Kapuni Hall in South Taranaki on Thursday morning.

“The quick response by local police officers to the information received by a member of the community led police to identify and arrest the man,” South Taranaki response manager Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ said.

The man has been remanded in custody to reappear in Hāwera District Court on August 8 on one charge of arson.

Police thanked the member of the public who assisted with information and emergency services who attended the fire.

Anyone who saw anything of note in the area around Skeet Rd and Manaia Rd between 5am and 9am on Thursday morning is asked to contact police on 105 or make a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using reference file number 230803/0921.