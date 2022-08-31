Man charged over Mosgiel bar robbery

The Mosgiel hotel pub. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A man has been charged after a gunpoint robbery at a Mosgiel pub.

Two men entered Crofters Bar in Gordon Rd at about 11 pm and forced the bartender to empty the safe.

Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

He appeared at the Dunedin District Court this morning.

The man was also jointly charged with a 35-year-old man in relation to an earlier aggravated robbery in Peter St, Caversham, on August 13.

Police said they were continuing with inquiries to identify other offenders involved.

A bar worker said there were about 15 people in the establishment on Friday. One of the two men carried a firearm and pointed it at her, then forced her to empty the safe before fleeing.

Police want to hear from people with information about either incident. They can get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220827/7238.