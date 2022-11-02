Man charged over Invercargill hit-and-run

An Invercargill man has been charged with careless driving. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has been charged over a hit-and-run crash in Invercargill which left another man seriously injured.

Detective Sergeant Scott Mackenzie, of Southland, said this morning that police have completed an investigation into the incident in Marama Ave, South Otatara, on September 25 in which a 19-year-old man from Invercargill was hurt.

A 22-year-old man from Invercargill has been charged with careless driving causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

He was to appear in the Invercargill District Court on November 17.

Det Sgt Mackenzie said the victim is continuing to recover from his injuries.

He thanked members of the public who came forward with information that helped the investigation.

“Police would also like to thank and acknowledge the victim’s parents and family at this very difficult time.”