Paengaroa death: One person facing assault charges

SunLive
Police are investigating the death of a person at a property on Showgrounds Rd near Paengaroa. Photo / NZME

One person is facing assault charges in relation to the death of another person in Paengaroa, Bay of Plenty, last month.

Police were called to a property on Showground Rd on the evening of July 24.

Officers in boiler suits were seen examining a property where a tent had been erected the next day.

Two weeks since the death, police say they are still piecing together what happened at the Western Bay of Plenty address.

In a statement to SunLive this morning, police said a 47-year-old man had been charged with “assault in relation to the incident”.

The man was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

“Police are still investigating the full circumstances surrounding the death.”

- SunLive

