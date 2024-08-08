Police are investigating the death of a person at a property on Showgrounds Rd near Paengaroa. Photo / NZME

One person is facing assault charges in relation to the death of another person in Paengaroa, Bay of Plenty, last month.

Police were called to a property on Showground Rd on the evening of July 24.

Officers in boiler suits were seen examining a property where a tent had been erected the next day.

Two weeks since the death, police say they are still piecing together what happened at the Western Bay of Plenty address.

In a statement to SunLive this morning, police said a 47-year-old man had been charged with “assault in relation to the incident”.