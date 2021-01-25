Man charged in relation to puppy theft

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a puppy theft in Christchurch.
14-week old Staffordshire bull terrier, Billy, was allegedly stolen while he was tied up outside the Bealey Fresh Dairy on January 12 as his owner was in the shop.
CCTV footage released by police allegedly showed Billy being grabbed by a man who took him across the road and left the scene in a silver SUV.
Read More
- 'Over the moon': Beloved puppy stolen from the back of a Northland animal rescue van found - NZ...
- 'I chased him': Warning after group attempt to steal Auckland family's puppy - NZ Herald
- Sick puppy stolen from the back of a Northland animal rescue van in Kawakawa - NZ Herald
- Dognapping: Stolen dog ends up 800km away from home in Northland - NZ Herald
Billy was returned to his owner later that week.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A police spokesperson said the man who has been charged is expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.
"We can also report Billy's still enjoying being back home and being spoilt by his humans."