Man charged in relation to puppy theft

Billy the staffordshire bull terrier. Photo / Supplied

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a puppy theft in Christchurch.

14-week old Staffordshire bull terrier, Billy, was allegedly stolen while he was tied up outside the Bealey Fresh Dairy on January 12 as his owner was in the shop.

CCTV footage released by police allegedly showed Billy being grabbed by a man who took him across the road and left the scene in a silver SUV.

Billy was returned to his owner later that week.

A police spokesperson said the man who has been charged is expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

"We can also report Billy's still enjoying being back home and being spoilt by his humans."