Police have made an arrest following a serious assault in Upper Hutt last weekend. Photo / 123rf

Police have made an arrest following a serious assault in Upper Hutt last weekend. Photo / 123rf

Police have charged a man after a serious assault in Upper Hutt last weekend.

The assault happened on Fergusson Drive on Saturday.

Police said a man remained in Wellington Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with wounding and assault with a weapon and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

The police spokesperson said the investigation continued and called for anyone who was yet to come forward with information to do so.

Police asked anyone who was at the Caltex Rimutaka Fergusson Drive area between 7.40pm and 8.40pm last Saturday to contact them.

"We would still like to speak to anyone in this area during this time that may have dashcam or home CCTV footage."

Anyone with information can call police on 105, quoting file number 220320/3075, or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.