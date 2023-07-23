Kiri Allan resigns after being charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest, the search continues for missing real estate agent while her alleged kidnapper appears in court, and a holiday from hell as thousands of tourists are evacuated in Greece. Video / NZ Herald

A 21-year-old man has been remanded in custody on an assault charge, after he appeared to hold a woman hostage with a weapon in central Dunedin.

A police spokesman said a police negotiation team, the armed offenders squad and two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances attended the incident in Bath St, about 9.25pm on Friday.

He said there was a physical argument between a man and woman involving a weapon (not a firearm) at a residential apartment.

“During the course of the argument, it appears the man tried to stop the woman from leaving the house.

“However, with the assistance of emergency services, she was able to leave without incident.”

The incident appeared to relate to a family-harm incident.

Cordons were put in place for nearly two hours and police were armed as a precaution.

The man has been remanded in custody on charges of assault on a person in a family relationship.

