Man charged after firing a gun in Masterton

The man will appear in Masterton District Court today. Photo / Andrew Bonallack

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after firing a gun in the middle of a Masterton street.

He is charged with committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless discharge of a firearm, threatening to kill and driving while suspended.

On Sunday police were called after multiple complaints about the way two vehicles were driving. The 22-year-old then allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle and the people inside in, who were known to him.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phillip Skoglund said it was lucky no one was hurt or killed during the incident.

“We understand that other residents were going about their day when this incident occurred, and it must have been concerning.”

