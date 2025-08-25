Man charged after attack on elderly tourists in Hobsonville

Waitematā West Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting said the man handed himself in yesterday to the Henderson Police Station.

He has now been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and robbery, and will appear in Waitākere District Court today.

Bunting said it was an understandably terrifying ordeal for the elderly pair on holiday.

“We are continuing to support them until they return home.

“Like our community, we are appalled when violent offending takes place, and we will continue to hold those responsible to account.”