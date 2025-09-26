Man charged after person seriously injured in Dunedin assault
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged attack in central Dunedin.
Police were told about a “grievous assault” on George St around 12.30am, a spokesman said this morning.
“One person sustained serious injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.
“Police arrested a 24-year-old
man, who is due to appear in Dunedin District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to injure.”