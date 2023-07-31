Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Man charged after allegedly attacking boy with wine bottle at Auckland restaurant

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The aftermath at a restaurant in Auckland's Browns Bay, after a boy was struck with a wine bottle. Photo / Supplied

The aftermath at a restaurant in Auckland's Browns Bay, after a boy was struck with a wine bottle. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged over an assault after he allegedly attacked a boy with a wine bottle in an Auckland restaurant.

A 39-year-old was arrested after police responded to the incident on Inverness Rd in Browns Bay last night.

The bottle didn’t break, however, the boy suffered bruising and has since been medically assessed.

“Patrons at the restaurant contacted police immediately and staff responded to the restaurant shortly afterward,” Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Todd Moore-Carter said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The man has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

“I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident, and we continue to encourage them to frequent their local restaurants,” Inspector Moore-Carter said.

”Police share our community’s concern when these sorts of incidents occur and we have no tolerance whatsoever for this sort of violence. We would like to acknowledge the restaurant staff and other patrons who immediately came to the boy’s aid.”

Staff at the restaurant kept the man at the restaurant and contacted police straight away.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

”This allowed Police to respond so we could apprehend this man,” Moore-Carter said.

The boy did not require hospital treatment.

Latest from New Zealand

Rain, wind and snow warnings expected for South Island

Rain, wind and snow warnings expected for South Island

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the South Island this week, with strong winds predicted in the upper South Island and lower North Island and snow warnings put in place for the Otago and Southland regions. Video / MetService