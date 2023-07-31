The aftermath at a restaurant in Auckland's Browns Bay, after a boy was struck with a wine bottle. Photo / Supplied

The aftermath at a restaurant in Auckland's Browns Bay, after a boy was struck with a wine bottle. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged over an assault after he allegedly attacked a boy with a wine bottle in an Auckland restaurant.

A 39-year-old was arrested after police responded to the incident on Inverness Rd in Browns Bay last night.

The bottle didn’t break, however, the boy suffered bruising and has since been medically assessed.

“Patrons at the restaurant contacted police immediately and staff responded to the restaurant shortly afterward,” Waitematā East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Todd Moore-Carter said.

The man has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

“I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident, and we continue to encourage them to frequent their local restaurants,” Inspector Moore-Carter said.

”Police share our community’s concern when these sorts of incidents occur and we have no tolerance whatsoever for this sort of violence. We would like to acknowledge the restaurant staff and other patrons who immediately came to the boy’s aid.”

Staff at the restaurant kept the man at the restaurant and contacted police straight away.

”This allowed Police to respond so we could apprehend this man,” Moore-Carter said.

The boy did not require hospital treatment.