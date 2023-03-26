A driver clocked speeding at 142km/h, with two children in the car, said he was speeding so he could pass the car in front. Photo / 123rf

A driver clocked speeding at 142km/h, with two children in the car, said he was speeding so he could pass the car in front. Photo / 123rf

A driver caught speeding with two children in the car told police the reason he was driving at 142 kilometres per hour was to get past the vehicle in front.

Except the police saw him overtaking into the path of an oncoming truck, and then fail to stop at an intersection.

Abid Shahzad, who arrived in the country a year ago, was sentenced in the Nelson District Court today on charges of dangerous driving and another for failing to stop for police.

With the help of an interpreter, he was told he’s now off the road for a year as a result of his driving near Marton in January this year.

Shahzad, described by his lawyer as a refugee who arrived in the country last year, had obtained his driver’s licence, and while he could pay a fine it was likely to be over a longer period as he received benefit support.

Just before midday on January 19 Shahzad was driving on State Highway 1 near Marton, with four occupants in the car including two children.

The vehicle was seen travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone.

A police patrol car then followed him and police saw Shahzad overtake another vehicle, into the path of an oncoming truck.

He then failed to stop at an intersection and later told police he had not seen them behind him.

Defence lawyer Luke Acland said Shahzad recalled driving at speed but did so while overtaking a vehicle.

Judge Tony Zohrab said the speed he was travelling was “excessive”, and his offending was made worse because he’d not stopped for the police.

On both charges, Shahzad was fined a total of$1000 plus court costs of $260. On each charge he was disqualified for the minimum period of six months, which Judge Zohrab explained was a total of one year.

“What you need to understand is that you are disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 12 months.

“It’s really important you see this out and don’t become tempted to drive,” Judge Zohrab told him.







































