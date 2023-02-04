Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Man attacked with machete during Hamilton robbery

NZ Herald
A man has been injured after a machete-wielding trio targeted a store in Hamilton this afternoon.

Police say they were called to a building on Heaphy Terrace about 2pm after a report of three men entering the store and making demands.

One man was then assaulted, causing a wound to the shoulder.

They have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The men fled the scene in a vehicle.

”This type of violent incident is unacceptable,” said Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth.

”We are now working hard to identify and locate those involved so we can hold them accountable.

”We would like to thank those members of the public who were present and who have been very proactive about getting information to us.

“We have received several eye witness accounts as well as footage, all of which will be extremely useful in our investigation.

”While we want to remind people never to put themselves in harm’s way, we always encourage witnesses to come forward, and we greatly appreciate the assistance today.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is being encouraged to do so.

