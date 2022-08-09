Voyager 2021 media awards
Man at centre of Levin standoff in stable condition, charges being considered

Emergency Services spent a significant amount of time extinguishing a fire at a Levin property that has been the focus of a police operation since Thursday afternoon. Video / NZ Herald

Vita Molyneux

The man at the centre of an incident in Levin which saw dozens of people evacuated from their homes is still in hospital.

A spokesperson for Palmerston North Hospital confirmed the man is in a stable condition, but still hospitalised after he was found inside his burning home.

They said charges are being considered, but could not share further details as the investigation is ongoing.

Police had been negotiating with the man after he barricaded himself inside the Bledisloe St property, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents last Thursday.

A fire broke out at the house about 7pm but shortly after 10pm police said they had doused the flames and found the man alive inside.

"He is currently being checked over by ambulance staff and will be transported to hospital for further treatment," police said in a statement.

"The man's dog was also found alive and is being cared for."