The damage to the bus windshield. Photo / Supplied

A man has been arrested after reportedly headbutting the window of a Wellington bus, damaging the windscreen.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the incident occurred on Thursday morning, on Norana Road in Upper Hutt. The bus was stationary when it was damaged.

“Police took a man into custody at the scene. He has been charged in relation to the incident and is due to reappear in the Hutt Valley District Court on 6 June.”

A spokesperson for Metlink said they were pleased at the speed of the police’s response to the incident.

“Metlink is grateful to police for their swift response to an incident in Upper Hutt on Thursday 18 May in which the windshield of a stationary bus was damaged.”

As the case is now before the courts, both the police and Metlink declined to comment further.