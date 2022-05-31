A homicide inquiry was launched after a baby with critical injuries was taken to Watford Medical Centre in Ōtara on Monday last week. Photo / NZME

A man has been arrested in relation to the death of a baby in South Auckland last week.

The man, 24, was due to appear in Manukau District Court today on one charge of assaults child.

Counties Manukau Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin acknowledged the efforts of the family and the community in assisting the investigation.

"Investigations involving the death of a child have a profound effect on the family, wider community, and police staff," he said.

"I would also like to recognise the investigation team's continued hard work and perseverance through this investigation.

"We all have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable to prevent these tragedies."

Adkin did not rule out further charges being laid, given the investigation was ongoing.