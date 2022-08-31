Police at the scene of the arrest on East Coast Rd, Browns Bay. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man arrested in a police operation in Auckland last night has been charged with possessing a pistol and breaching his release conditions.

The 33-year-old appeared at the North Shore District Court via videolink from a cell at Henderson Police Station.

Police laid two charges - unlawfully possessing a sawn-off shotgun and breaching a release condition by not being at an approved address.

The defendant was represented by duty lawyer Helen Munro, who sought interim name suppression on the charges.

Community magistrate Janet Holmes granted suppression until the man's next appearance in September.

The man did not speak but was seen taking off his T-shirt and laying his head down on the counter during the hearing.

He was arrested after an extensive police search on Tuesday evening in Browns Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

Part of East Coast Rd was blocked off by police during the search, but cordons have since been lifted.

Tamaki Makaurau Police Inspector Jason Homan said the man was arrested without incident on an existing warrant.

Homan reassured the community there was no wider risk and thanked the public for their patience while staff worked in the area.