Man arrested in connection with Lower Hutt shooting

The man will appear in court today. Photo / NZME

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Lower Hutt over the weekend that injured one person.

Police were called to the incident on Randwick Rd at 1.15am on Saturday where they found a man in serious condition with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital for surgery and is now stable.

The alleged offender is from Moera and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous harm, unlawful possession of a firearm and committing a dangerous act with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Police say this was an isolated issue and there is no ongoing risk to the public.