Police went to a property in Long Bay and took a 34-year-old man into custody. Photo / RNZ, Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police went to a property in Long Bay and took a 34-year-old man into custody. Photo / RNZ, Cole Eastham-Farrelly

By RNZ

Police have arrested a man in connection with more than 40 fraud-related offences totalling more than $68,000.

Waitematā East area prevention manager Acting Inspector Tim Williams said numerous credit card frauds were committed across New Zealand during 2024 and 2025.

“After a prolonged and complex investigation over nearly a year, our staff identified three people of interest.”

He said a man and woman were recently charged in relation to these offences and since then, investigators had identified a third person they believed to be responsible.